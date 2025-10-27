Edina PD searching for suspect who fired shot at SUV on Hwy 169

article

Driver fires shot on Hwy 169

What we know:

Edina police put out a call for help on Monday as they sought new information in the shooting on Highway 169 on Saturday, Oct. 11.

On that date, police responded to the report of an SUV struck by a bullet on Highway 169 just north of Interstate 494.

The backstory:

The woman whose car had been struck by a bullet told police she had been driving northbound on 169 in her dark-colored SUV when she encountered an older model sedan with tinted windows that was "weaving between lanes at fluctuating speeds."

The victim said she tried to pass the sedan, but the sedan driver pointed a gun at her and fired a shot as she passed. The bullet struck her SUV, but police said no one was hurt.

What you can do:

On Monday, police shared photos of the sedan involved in the shooting. Police ask anyone with information on the sedan or the shooting to email Edina Police Department at EdinaPoliceTips@EdinaMN.gov.