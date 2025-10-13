Dayton's Holiday Market coming to Southdale Center in Edina this winter

article

The Brief Dayton's Holiday Market is adding a second location at Southdale Center. The Southdale market will be on display Nov. 20 through Christmas Eve. The market will feature 50 vendors selling crafts, art, and more.



The Dayton's holiday experience is coming to Southdale Center in Edina this winter.

Dayton's at Southdale

What we know:

Southdale Center announced on Monday it would host Dayton's Holiday Market starting Nov. 20. The market will feature 50 local vendors selling crafts, artwork, gifts, and more.

Dayton's Santa Bear, which is marking its 40th anniversary, will also make appearances for photos.

The other side:

The Southdale market won't affect the traditional Dayton's market on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. The Southdale set-up will be a second location for the holiday market.

The downtown setup is marking its fifth year since returning to the former Dayton's building.

What's next:

The Southdale market will remain on display at the Level 2 dining pavilion through Christmas Eve. The downtown Minneapolis market is slated to run Nov. 13 through Dec. 27.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Southdale Center reps wrote: "The Dayton’s Holiday Market has been bringing festive charm and cherished holiday traditions to Minneapolis families for generations. Dayton’s has an iconic history as a landmark retail destination in Minneapolis, as well as once a Southdale Center staple. Dayton’s was one of the original anchor stores at the first indoor shopping center in 1956. Dayton’s return to Southdale Center marks a triumphant step in the evolution of Southdale Center and further establishes its place among Minneapolis retail destinations."