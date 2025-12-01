Edina armed robbery, shooting: 2 teenagers arrested

article

The Brief Two teenage boys were taken into custody following an armed robbery and shooting in Edina. A 911 caller described the incident as a "Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong." An 18-year-old man was injured in the shooting.



Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a robbery and shooting in Edina on Sunday.

‘Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong’

Local perspective:

The Edina Police Department says two boys, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in connection to the incident, which happened in a parking lot of an apartment building on Gallagher Drive.

Police say at 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired. The 911 caller said the robbery occurred during a "Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong."

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspects arrested within 12 hours

Dig deeper:

Authorities determined the armed robbery happened in the parking lot of the apartment building. Surveillance video showed two suspects were involved, and they found footprints, tire tracks and a discharged .40-caliber cartridge casing at the scene.

The 16-year-old suspect was driving in his vehicle in Edina when he was taken into custody following a traffic stop. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the second suspect, who was then taken into custody. During the search, police found a .40 caliber ghost gun.

Authorities said the suspects were taken into custody within 12 hours of the initial call to police.

The teenagers are being held at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center as they await charges.