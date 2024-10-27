Woman dies after collision with deer leads to rear-end crash in Dayton

article

The Brief A 60-year-old woman has died after she hit a deer and was rear-ended by another vehicle. The crash happened on I-94 at Brockton Lane in Dayton, Minnesota. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.



What we know

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:30 a.m., a 60-year-old South Haven woman driving a Ford Escape was stopped in the center lane of I-94 in Dayton after hitting a deer.

Then a 32-year-old Becker man driving a Mazda CX-5 rear-ended the woman's stopped vehicle, law enforcement said.

Authorities say that the woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

What we don't know

The extent of the man's injuries is not currently known.

The name of the woman who died at the scene has not been released by authorities.