Golf club theft suspect arrested after hitting course multiple times

Gold club theft arrest

What we know:

On July 8, the Dayton Police Department says it received information from the mother of a boy whose golf clubs were stolen.

With the new information, police were able to identify a suspect and execute a search warrant at a Brooklyn Park residence. However, no golf clubs were recovered.

Sundance Golf Club thefts

The backstory:

FOX 9 previously reported on the thefts that occurred last month and the month before.



Authorities say a suspect was seen in surveillance footage walking in the parking lot with a golf club, but then walking out a short time later with someone else’s full set.

The clubs that were stolen in May belonged to 14-year-old Wesley Johnson – a $2,500 set he had saved for, according to his parents.

"We had just finished eating and I looked outside, and I had set them down by a tree, and they were just gone," Wesley told FOX 9 at the time.

On June 18, the same thing happened again – this time with Sundance Golf Club posting pictures of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

What's next:

