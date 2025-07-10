Golf club theft suspect arrested after hitting course multiple times
DAYTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been arrested in connection with stealing golf clubs from Sundance Golf Club in May and June.
Gold club theft arrest
What we know:
On July 8, the Dayton Police Department says it received information from the mother of a boy whose golf clubs were stolen.
With the new information, police were able to identify a suspect and execute a search warrant at a Brooklyn Park residence. However, no golf clubs were recovered.
Sundance Golf Club thefts
The backstory:
FOX 9 previously reported on the thefts that occurred last month and the month before.
Authorities say a suspect was seen in surveillance footage walking in the parking lot with a golf club, but then walking out a short time later with someone else’s full set.
The clubs that were stolen in May belonged to 14-year-old Wesley Johnson – a $2,500 set he had saved for, according to his parents.
"We had just finished eating and I looked outside, and I had set them down by a tree, and they were just gone," Wesley told FOX 9 at the time.
On June 18, the same thing happened again – this time with Sundance Golf Club posting pictures of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.
What's next:
The suspect has since been booked into Hennepin County Jail awaiting formal charges for felony theft, a press release says.
The Source: Information provided by the Dayton Police Department.