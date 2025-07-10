Expand / Collapse search

Golf club theft suspect arrested after hitting course multiple times

By
Published  July 10, 2025 12:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Patrons of the Sundance Golf Club reported the theft of golf clubs in both May and June.
    • On July 10, the Dayton Police Department announced that it had arrested a 33-year-old suspect from Brooklyn Park in connection with the thefts.
    • The suspect has since been booked into Hennepin County Jail awaiting formal charges for felony theft, a press release says.

DAYTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 33-year-old man from Brooklyn Park has been arrested in connection with stealing golf clubs from Sundance Golf Club in May and June.

Gold club theft arrest

What we know:

On July 8, the Dayton Police Department says it received information from the mother of a boy whose golf clubs were stolen.

With the new information, police were able to identify a suspect and execute a search warrant at a Brooklyn Park residence. However, no golf clubs were recovered.

Sundance Golf Club thefts

The backstory:

FOX 9 previously reported on the thefts that occurred last month and the month before.

Authorities say a suspect was seen in surveillance footage walking in the parking lot with a golf club, but then walking out a short time later with someone else’s full set.

The clubs that were stolen in May belonged to 14-year-old Wesley Johnson – a $2,500 set he had saved for, according to his parents.

"We had just finished eating and I looked outside, and I had set them down by a tree, and they were just gone," Wesley told FOX 9 at the time.

On June 18, the same thing happened again – this time with Sundance Golf Club posting pictures of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

What's next:

The suspect has since been booked into Hennepin County Jail awaiting formal charges for felony theft, a press release says.

The Source: Information provided by the Dayton Police Department.

