Man seriously hurt after falling from rocks in Taylor Falls

A man suffered what deputies say were life-threatening injuries Saturday night after a fall along the river gorge in Taylors Falls.

Deputies were called to Interstate State Park around 7:42 p.m. for the report of a man who had fallen off rocks. First responders were able to locate the man and rush him to the hospital with serious injuries.

Taylors Falls Fire Department, Lakes Region EMS, and the U.S. National Parks Service assisted with the rescue effort.

Further details about the exact circumstances of the fall were not released.