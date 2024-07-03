Minnesota BCA identifies woman killed by police in North Branch

Authorities have released the identity of the woman shot and killed by North Branch police during an encounter last week.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says Jamie Ann Crabtree, 36, died from multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting on June 27.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says North Branch Police Officer Duane Southworth fired shots during the incident.

The BCA says the preliminary investigations revealed that officers responded to a report of a woman, later identified as Crabtree, walking with a bottle of alcohol and a gun in a case. When police arrived, Crabtree did not listen to orders from officers to drop the gun. At that point, Officer Kyle Miller then deployed pepper ball rounds.

Squad car camera footage showed Crabtree appearing to point an object at the officers, resulting in Officer Southworth firing multiple times. Crabtree was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered a handgun and a gun case at the scene. Body camera and squad car camera footage captured parts of the incident, and BCA agents are reviewing all available video as part of their ongoing investigation.

The North Branch Police Department requested the BCA's involvement in the investigation. Once complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.