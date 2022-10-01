BCA: Officers shot suicidal man armed with sword in North Branch

Officers shot a suicidal man in North Branch who was armed with a sword, but he is expected to survive, according to authorities.

The incident was captured by officers' body cams, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The press release states:

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, 911 dispatched officers with the North Branch Police Department and deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff's Office to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court in North Branch after a call concerning a suicidal man.

They arrived to find a man armed with a sword. According to the BCA, officers and deputies fired both less-than-lethal rounds and their guns, striking the man.

The BCA says law enforcement treated the man until paramedics could take him to the hospital. Investigators recovered a sword at the scene.

The BCA will release more information after further investigation.