Minnesota senator seeks donations for family charged in U.S. Capitol storming

Minnesota State Sen. Mark Koran is asking for donations on behalf of a Lindstrom family charged in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S Capitol.

Koran posted on Facebook about four members of the Westbury family, saying they could "use some help." Lindstrom is in Koran's Senate district.

"All I'm asking is that they need assistance to mount a fair defense from an over bearing Dept of Justice," wrote Koran, R-North Branch. "They are a good family!"

The fundraising website shows the Westburys had raised $200 of their $50,000 goal as of Friday. The site was created by Rosemarie Westbury, who said she is the husband of one of the men charged, while the other three are her sons.

Robert Westbury, 62; Isaac Westbury, 19; Jonah Westbury, 26; and Aaron James, 35, face multiple federal charges. Isaac Westbury and James are charged with using a law enforcement shield to attack or impede Capitol police officers.

The family represents half of the eight Minnesotans charged in connection with the Capitol riot. Supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to protest his election loss.