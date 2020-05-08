Sheriff: Unknown man refuses to identify himself after police chase in Chisago County

Deputies in Chisago County are working to identify the man arrested after a multi-county police chase overnight.

According to the sheriff, the unknown man is being held in Chisago County Jail after the chase that began in Ramsey County. According to the sheriff, deputies began monitoring the initial chase around 4:30 a.m. in Ramsey County that went north on I-35E.

Investigators say Ramsey County deputies were chasing after a suspected impaired driver who was driving recklessly. However, deputies terminated the chase but notified deputies in Washington and Chisago counties of the fleeing vehicle.

The vehicle was spotted by Chisago County deputies on I-35, still traveling north at a high rate of speed.

Deputies again tried to pull the driver over but say the man behind the wheel kept going, starting a second chase that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

This time around, however, a North Branch police officer was able to deploy stop sticks that took out the suspect's tires. The driver then pulled over and was taken into custody.

However, at the jail, the man refused to provide his identity and the sheriff's office says, as of Friday morning, deputies were still working to determine his identity.

Deputies say the vehicle he was driving wasn't reported stolen. It's unclear if deputies were able to use the vehicle's registration to get a lead on the man's name.