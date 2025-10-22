Curtains instead of doors: Chisago County school safety concerns

The Brief Chisago County parents are raising concerns about school safety due to classrooms without doors. A failed May referendum has left safety measures unchanged, with curtains as the only barrier. Discussions on school safety funding and gun control are ongoing, with a potential special session in February.



Parents in Chisago County are voicing concerns over school safety as classrooms lack proper doors, leaving children vulnerable.

School safety concerns

What we know:

Parents and teachers are worried about the lack of doors in third-floor classrooms at Chisago Lakes Middle School.

The current setup uses curtains as barriers, which many feel are insufficient for lockdown situations.

The failed $64 million tax referendum in May aimed to address these safety issues. However, with its failure, the school district is left with the same security measures as before.

Community reactions

What they're saying:

"Something happens in this hallway, there's really no way out, and for them to get in it's very easy," said Brennen Norelius, a student at Chisago Lakes.

Rebecca Rivard, a concerned parent, shared, "It's scary. And I can tell you right now, my son is scared... And with Annunciation, everything that happened there, it just puts these safety concerns to the front."

Political discussions

The backstory:

The mass shooting at Annunciation has prompted discussions for a special session focused on school safety.

Democrats are pushing for combined school safety funding and a ban on so-called assault weapons, while Republicans, including Rep. Max Rymer, prefer a narrower focus on hardening school targets.

Gov. Walz has indicated that a special session is unlikely without a consensus on gun safety, delaying potential state funding until February. The school district plans to revisit the referendum in February as well.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if an agreement on gun safety and school funding will be reached in time for a special session.