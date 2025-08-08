Driver shot in the leg on I-35, group found firing at target toward highway

The Brief A Duluth man is recovering after being shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 35. Authorities found a group firing rifles at a target that was in the direction of the interstate. The sheriff's office said the people in the group are cooperating with the investigation and no one else was injured.



A man from Duluth was shot in the leg while driving on Interstate 35 (I-35) after a group of males were shooting at a target in the direction of the highway, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office.

Driver shot on I-35

Big picture view:

Authorities say the shooting was reported by a 911 caller who was a passenger in a vehicle that was southbound on I-35 at about 10:40 a.m. near the Harris exit.

The caller said the driver had been shot in the leg and that the bullet came through the driver's side door.

That driver, a 48-year-old man from Duluth, was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The three other people in the vehicle were not injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff's office and officers from the Department of Natural Resources then searched the area on foot and with drones to find where the gunfire came from.

Authorities say they found three males on private property along I-35 who were shooting rifles at a target that was placed in the direction of the interstate. The sheriff's office said those men are cooperating with law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials estimated that the distance from the shooting location to where the man was shot to be more than 1,500 feet.

What's next:

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the case was sent to the county attorney's office to review for a criminal charging decision as evidence is still being processed.