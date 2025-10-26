Chisago City teens remembered after deadly weekend crash

The Brief The Chisago hockey community is remembering a former player killed in a car wreck over the weekend. The Chisago Lakes Hockey Association is memorializing Jax Affolter while an online campaign was created to support the family. A 17-year-old driver who was killed was also honored by friends on Sunday.



Friends, family and the community at large are remembering two teens killed in a head-on crash in Chisago City over the weekend.

Chisago hockey player remembered

What we know:

The Chisago Lakes Hockey Association is memorializing Jax Affolter after a deadly crash over the weekend. The hockey club is asking people to put their hockey sticks out of their homes to honor Jax while a MealTrain campaign has been organized to support the family.

In a statement to FOX 9, the Chisago Lakes Hockey Association said: "Jax was a wonderful kid with a kind heart. He was a beloved friend and teammate to many, and an excellent big brother. At this time, we are asking for privacy as we put our efforts into supporting the family and our skaters who played with and knew him during this difficult time."

A video shared on the club's Facebook page shows the Chisago Lakes Bantam squad honoring Jax after a win in St. Paul on Saturday.

The other side:

Roadside memorials have been set up near the crash scene to honor both teens killed in Saturday morning's crash.

Friends of the 17-year-old driver also gathered at the crash scene on Sunday to pay tribute to the teen. The teens told FOX 9 they are still in disbelief after the loss.

"Shocked, I mean it hasn’t hit me," said Western Romero, friends with the driver. "I don’t think it's hit anyone here that we’re not going to see him on this planet again, so everyone’s kind of hit in different ways. Everyone’s grieving in other ways."

Deadly Chisago City crash

The backstory:

A head-on crash in Chisago City left two teenagers dead, and three others seriously injured early Saturday morning, according to police. The crash involved a Toyota Camry, driven by a 14-year-old boy, and a Toyota 4Runner, driven by a 17-year-old boy, which collided along Stacy Trail just before 2 a.m.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Camry was killed. Its 14-year-old driver and another 15-year-old passenger were seriously injured.

The 17-year-old driver of the 4Runner was pronounced dead at a hospital, while his 18-year-old passenger was also seriously hurt.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances that led to the crash are unclear. Police say alcohol was located at the scene and may have been a factor in the crash.

Police have also not yet released the identity of the victims involved in the crash.