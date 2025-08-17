St. Paul man dies in rollover crash in Chisago County

The Brief A 68-year-old man died in a crash after his car rolled multiple times in Harris, Minnesota. The man was driving southbound on Interstate 35 when the crash happened. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.



A St. Paul man died after he rolled his car in Harris, Minnesota Saturday.

Fatal crash in Harris

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon a 68-year-old man was driving southbound on Interstate 35 in Harris.

The man left the roadway toward the median and rolled his car several times.

Authorities say the man died in the crash.

No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified by authorities.