St. Paul man dies in rollover crash in Chisago County
HARRIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul man died after he rolled his car in Harris, Minnesota Saturday.
Fatal crash in Harris
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon a 68-year-old man was driving southbound on Interstate 35 in Harris.
The man left the roadway toward the median and rolled his car several times.
Authorities say the man died in the crash.
No other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.
What we don't know:
The man was not identified by authorities.
The Source: A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol.