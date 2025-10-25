Chisago City crash leaves 15-year-old boy dead, 4 other teens injured

article

The Brief A 15-year-old boy died after a head-on crash in the area of Stacy Trail and Ivywood Trail in Chisago City around 2 a.m. on Saturday. Two other teens sustained serious injuries while another two sustained life-threatening injuries. Police say alcohol was found at the scene and may have been a factor in the crash.



A 15-year-old boy is dead after a head-on crash in Chisago City that left two other teens with life-threatening injuries and another two with serious injuries.

Alcohol was found at the scene and investigators believe it could have been a factor in the crash.

Fatal Chisago City crash

What we know:

Police responded to the crash at about 2 a.m. in the area of Stacy Trail and Ivywood Trail in Chisago City.

Lakes Area police and Chisago County Sheriff's deputies then found a two-vehicle crash near the intersection.

Investigators found that one of the vehicles, a 2014 Toyota Camry, was being driven by a 14-year-old and had two 15-year-old passengers.

One of the 15-year-old passengers died at the scene from his injuries. The other occupants of the Camry were seriously injured and were taken to Regions Hospital, with one of them being airlifted.

The other side:

The other vehicle, a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, was driven by a 17-year-old boy with an 18-year-old passenger.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital for life-threatening injuries and the passenger was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, also for life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Authorities found alcohol at the scene of the crash and believe it may have been a factor.

The crash is now under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Lakes Area Police Department.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, pending family notification.