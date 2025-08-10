Rush City prison assault: 4 correctional officers hospitalized after shank attack

The Brief A correctional officer was stabbed with a shank while investigating an inmate suspected of possessing homemade prison alcohol, or "hooch." Three other officers who restrained the inmate were evaluated at the hospital and released. The inmate is being moved to Oak Park Heights maximum-security prison.



A Rush City Correctional Facility officer is recovering from a "puncture wound" after being attacked by an inmate who was armed with a shank.

Rush City prison attack

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) said the attack happened when prison staff at the Rush City Correctional Facility were doing routine cell searches around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers then approached an inmate who was suspected of possessing homemade alcohol, also known as "hooch", according to authorities.

Authorities say the inmate then attacked staff with a makeshift shank.

One of the officers was stabbed during the attack and taken to the hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening "puncture woundd" injuries and is expected to fully recover, according to DOC officials.

Three other officers subdued and restrained the inmate after the attack. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

DOC officials say the prison was then placed on lockdown and the area where the attack happened will remain on lockdown over the weekend. The rest of the facility resumed normal operations on Saturday night.

Authorities say the inmate responsible for the attack is being transferred to the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights.

The inmate is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The inmate's name has not yet been released.

Formal charges related to the attack have not yet been filed as the DOC's Office of Special Investigations is still investigating the incident. The case is expected to be referred to the Chisago County Attorney's Office for consideration of felony assault charges.

What they're saying:

Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Corrections Paul Schnell released the following statement:

"This senseless act of violence serves as a stark reminder of the dangers correctional staff face every day in service to public safety. We are grateful for the swift and courageous actions of our staff, and we are providing them the care and support they need. We will pursue every available remedy to hold the assailant accountable for this cowardly attack."