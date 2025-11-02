Chisago City tragedy: teen crash leaves community reeling

The Brief A crash in Chisago City claimed the lives of two teenagers, including Jax Affolter. Five teens were involved in the head-on collision, with others injured. Police are investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.



A community is mourning after a tragic crash in Chisago City took the lives of two teenagers.

Impact on the community

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. last Saturday near Stacy and Ivywood Trail. Jax Affolter, a 15-year-old passenger, was in a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by a 14-year-old when it collided with a 2000 Toyota 4Runner driven by 17-year-old Jonathan Schwarz.

Both Affolter and Schwarz were killed, while other passengers were injured.

The hockey and school communities are feeling the loss deeply, as the crash involved five teenagers. Elizabeth Zarn, Jax's mother, shared her disbelief and heartbreak, recalling her last conversation with her son.

Remembering Jax Affolter

What they're saying:

"I saw him smile, I saw him happy. I think the hardest part is I won’t see him again," said Zarn.

She described Jax as artistic and passionate about fashion design.

"That kid was my everything. He was a firstborn son," said Zarn.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but it remains unclear which vehicle it might have involved. Despite the ongoing investigation, Zarn expressed that the outcome won't change her loss.

"It’s not going to change anything. At the end of the day, my son is still gone. I can’t be mad. I can’t be angry," said Zarn.

Funeral arrangements for Jax are set for Friday at Eagle Brook Church in Woodbury.

What we don't know:

It is still unknown which car may have been influenced by alcohol, as the investigation continues.