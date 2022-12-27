Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police

An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes.

According to police, on Dec. 23, deputies responded to the McDonald’s on 910 Strong Drive on the report of an attempted robbery, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Tuesday.

Officers learned the suspects had fled on foot, and the use of K9 was deployed, according to police, resulting in the arrest of an adult male and juvenile on various charges.

Detectives later recovered the ghost gun, or a home-built firearm with no serial number.