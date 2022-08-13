16-year-old boy killed in Carver County crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another injured Saturday morning after crashing into construction equipment on the side of the road in Carver County.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash just before 4:20 a.m. on Oak Avenue near Goldfinch Drive in Waconia. A car with two 16-year-olds was heading northbound on Oak Avenue when they collided with a payloader truck parked on the right side of the traffic lane.

The passenger, 16-year-old Anthony Lewin of Waconia, sustained serious injuries during the crash and ultimately died. The driver, 16-year-old Isaiah Whitted of Waconia, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hennepin Healthcare, according to the sheriff's office.

The payloader was marked with a traffic cone at the time of the crash.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the crash.