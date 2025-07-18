Crash in Mankato Township results in fatality: State Patrol
MANKATO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - One fatality was reported in a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Blue Earth County on Thursday.
Deadly crash
What we know:
The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 195th Street and Stoltzman Road in Mankato Township.
According to the incident report, a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck was traveling westbound on 195th Street and ultimately collided with a 72-year-old motorcyclist heading northbound on Stoltzman Road.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said which driver died in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release additional information.
By the numbers:
There have been at least 180 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety.