Crash in Mankato Township results in fatality: State Patrol

By Anjali Dalal-Whelan
Published  July 18, 2025 1:07pm CDT
The Brief

    • A pickup truck driver and a motorcyclist crashed on July 17, resulting in a fatality. 
    • The crash occurred in Mankato Township at the intersection of 195th Street and Stoltzman Road.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol did not say who was killed in the collision.

MANKATO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - One fatality was reported in a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Blue Earth County on Thursday.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 195th Street and Stoltzman Road in Mankato Township.

According to the incident report, a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck was traveling westbound on 195th Street and ultimately collided with a 72-year-old motorcyclist heading northbound on Stoltzman Road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said which driver died in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release additional information. 

By the numbers:

There have been at least 180 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. 

