Crash in Mankato Township results in fatality: State Patrol

The Brief A pickup truck driver and a motorcyclist crashed on July 17, resulting in a fatality. The crash occurred in Mankato Township at the intersection of 195th Street and Stoltzman Road. The Minnesota State Patrol did not say who was killed in the collision.



One fatality was reported in a crash between a truck and a motorcycle in Blue Earth County on Thursday.

Deadly crash

What we know:

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 195th Street and Stoltzman Road in Mankato Township.

According to the incident report, a 52-year-old man driving a pickup truck was traveling westbound on 195th Street and ultimately collided with a 72-year-old motorcyclist heading northbound on Stoltzman Road.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said which driver died in the crash. The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release additional information.

By the numbers:

There have been at least 180 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roads so far this year, according to the state Office of Traffic Safety.