Abandoned vehicle leads deputies to homicide scene in southern MN

The Brief Blue Earth County deputies were notified about a vehicle abandoned on Highway 22 early Tuesday morning. Deputies went to the home of the registered owner and found a homicide scene. Deputies later arrested a suspect along Highway 22 who they say lived with the victim.



A vehicle left abandoned near a golf course in southern Minnesota led investigators to the scene of a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Abandoned vehicle discovered

The backstory:

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly after 2 a.m. about a vehicle left abandoned on the side of Highway 22 near Terrace View Golf Course south of Mankato.

A witness told police the driver walked away from the vehicle, headed northbound on Highway 22. However, deputies were unable to initially find the man.

Mapleton homicide

What we know:

Deputies then went to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle in Mapleton, Minn. At the home, deputies say they found the owner dead with "obvious signs of trauma."

Investigators say they learned about another person who lived in the home with the victim and worked to identify them.

Local perspective:

Deputies continued searching Highway 22 south of the golf course. During the search, the man who had driven the vehicle approached deputies and was taken into custody. Authorities say the driver is the person who lived with the victim.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not identified the driver nor the victim as family notifications are being made. The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unclear. Investigators expect to release more details on the case later Tuesday.