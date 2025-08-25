2 children died in Mankato house fire

The Brief Two children died after a house fire in Mankato early Monday morning. A woman was injured in the fire, while a man and child escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Two children died after a fire in Mankato, Minnesota, early Monday.

Deadly house fire

What we know:

Authorities responded to a house fire on Bradley Street at 2 a.m. on Monday. Two adults and three children were inside the top floor apartment at the time of the fire.

A man and one child escaped without injury, and a woman was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

However, two children died.

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy, especially at the start of the new school year," stated Director of Public Safety Jeremy Clifton. "We are working to determine the cause and will support those affected in any way we can."

The people who lived in the lower apartment got out safely, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Mankato Public Safety says early indications suggest it wasn't intentional.

The victims of the fire have not yet been identified.