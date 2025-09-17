Mankato State University fraternity Phi Kappa Psi house set on fire by suspected arsonist

The Brief A man has been charged after he allegedly set fire to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house at Mankato State University. Mitchell Thompson, 32, is charged with first-degree arson. Eight fraternity members were inside the house at the time of the fire, but were not hurt.



A man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a Mankato State University fraternity house.

Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house

What we know:

Mitchell Thompson, 32, has been charged with first-degree arson in relation to the fraternity house fire.

According to the charges, around 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers and firefighters arrived at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house on Lincoln Street in Mankato, and found the roof of the porch engulfed in flames and spreading towards the house.

The kitchen, lounge area, study area and meeting room were all heavily damaged.

The tenants then came out of the house, and officers cleared the rest of the residence. The fire was eventually extinguished, but not before it caused significant damage to the home.

Court documents say that officers spoke with one witness who said he saw a man standing across the street from the house as it started to burn. The witness yelled at the man, saying the house was on fire, and the man "just turned and began walking away from the residence."

The witness then went and banged on the door of the home to alert those inside of the fire, charges said. The witness then noticed that the man had started running away.

Police then identified the man as Thompson.

Officers went to the group home where Thompson lives, and a worker said that Thompson had recently returned home wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, the charges said.

Video shows fire being lit

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house porch after it was set on fire. Photo credit / Adam Klotz. From: Supplied

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, officers obtained surveillance video from outside the fraternity house at the time of the fire.

At 4:43 a.m., surveillance video shows a man, later identified as Thompson, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts walking up onto the porch and looking into the window for a time. He then kicks over a porch table and leaves the porch.

Investigators were able to focus in on Thompson. Video shows him trying the combination lock to the door and shaking the door knob.

Then, a minute later, Thompson is seen standing on the front walkway when he walks back onto the porch. He then takes something out of his pocket and lights three hanging bedsheets on fire, which quickly spread, while eight people were inside sleeping.

"I did not know what was going on I could hear pounding on my front door just glanced out my window and just saw orange. Just freaked out immedately and ran upstairs and woke all my roommates up and we all got outta the house pretty quick," fraternity member Zach Thommes, who was inside the home at the time, said.

Thompson then walks back to the walkway and watches the fire before walking away.

Thompson was ultimately arrested at the group home he lived at.

Phi Kappa Psi alumni volunteer treasurer speaks

What they're saying:

Phi Kappa Psi Alumni Volunteer Treasurer Adam Klotz says that all eight fraternity members were in the house at the time of the fire, but were not hurt.

The members are now staying at the River Hills Hotel, which is owned by a fraternity member, after the eight members were displaced.

Klotz says that there was no previous contact between Phi Kappa Psi and Thompson, and they believe the situation was completely random.

Thompson refused to speak with investigators after being arrested.

Thompson has a long history of mental health issues, civil commitments, crimes, and substance abuse going back to 2013.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been started to help with the costs of rebuilding the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house. If you would like to donate, click here.

What's next:

Thompson's first court appearance is on Sept. 25.