Mankato shooting leaves man dead, suspect arrested

The Brief Mankato police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning. The victim was found dead inside a vehicle. Police arrested a suspect and recovered a gun shortly after the shooting was reported.



A man is dead and a suspect was taken into police custody after a shooting in Mankato.

Fatal shooting in Mankato

What we know:

Mankato police say they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Holly Lane around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officers then found a man dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.

Investigators say they believe the victim drove to the area "before succumbing to his injuries," according to a news release from the City of Mankato.

Police say they then arrested a suspect shortly after the incident was reported and recovered a gun.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No information on the suspect or the victim has been released.

Police have not divulged details on what may have led to the shooting.