Mankato shooting leaves man dead, suspect arrested
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead and a suspect was taken into police custody after a shooting in Mankato.
What we know:
Mankato police say they responded to a reported shooting in the area of Holly Lane around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Officers then found a man dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
Investigators say they believe the victim drove to the area "before succumbing to his injuries," according to a news release from the City of Mankato.
Police say they then arrested a suspect shortly after the incident was reported and recovered a gun.
Authorities say there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
No information on the suspect or the victim has been released.
Police have not divulged details on what may have led to the shooting.
