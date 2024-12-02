President Joe Biden's 26 pardons: List
article
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 9) - President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, who was set to be sentenced this month for gun and tax convictions. Here's a list of President Biden's 26 pardons.
President Joe Biden's pardons
Robert Hunter Biden — Dec. 1, 2024
- For those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024, including but not limited to all offenses charged or prosecuted (including any that have resulted in convictions) by Special Counsel David C. Weiss in Docket No. 1:23-cr-00061-MN in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware and Docket No. 2:23-CR-00599-MCS-1 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
Vadim Konoshchenok — July 26, 2024
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act; smuggling goods into the United States.
Pilar Alejandra Yelicie-Rodriguez — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 50 grams or more of cocaine base. Sentenced to 42 months' imprisonment (as amended on May 11, 2007); three years' supervised release (September 23, 2004).
Stacy L. Wilder — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine base. Sentenced to 70 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (January 7, 2003).
Ricky Donnell Tyler, aka Rick Tyler — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base (three counts). Sentenced to time served (as amended on August 17, 1999 and June 15, 2007); five years' supervised release (September 12, 1996).
Alexis Sutton — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin. Sentenced to 48 months' probation (February 25, 2014).
Glenn Ray Royal, Jr. — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base. Sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release; $500 fine (May 23, 1996).
Katrina Polk — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. One day's imprisonment; four years' supervised release (July 5, 1988).
Jesse Mosley, aka Jessie Mosley — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug offense. Sentenced to 28 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (June 20, 2001).
Bobby Darrell Lowery — April 24, 2024
- Possession of cocaine base with intent to distribute; felon in possession of a firearm. Sentenced to 60 months' imprisonment (as amended on October 4, 2000, September 21, 2001, October 3, 2001, and October 11, 2002); five years' supervised release (May 28, 1999).
Jeffrey Alan Lewis — April 24, 2024
- Use of a communication facility to facilitate a felony. Sentenced to six months' imprisonment; one year's supervise release (February 17, 2006).
Beverly Denise Holcy, aka Beverly Canty — April 24, 2024
- Knowingly, willfully, and intentionally distributing a quantity of cocaine base, commonly known as "crack". Sentenced to 60 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (June 22, 1994).
Jason Hernandez — April 24, 2024
- Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (two counts); possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine hydrochloride; distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (three counts); establishing a place for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance (two counts). Sentenced to 240 months' imprisonment (as commuted on December 19, 2013); eight years' supervised release; $3,500 fine (as amended by order of February 29, 2016) (October 2, 1998).
Alex Nain Saab Moran — Dec. 20, 2023
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering; laundering of monetary instruments (eight counts, dismissed without prejudice).
Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani — Sept. 14, 2023
- Conspiracy to unlawfully export goods to Iran via the United Arab Emirates, and to defraud the United States; unlawful exports and attempted unlawful export of goods to Iran via the United Arab Emirates (two counts); failure to file electronic export information; international money laundering (six counts).
Amin Hasanzadeh — Sept. 14, 2023
- Conspiracy to unlawfully export technology to Iran and to defraud the United States; unlawful export of technology to Iran (seven counts).
Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi — Sept. 14, 2023
- Conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal; acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal.
John Dix Nock III — Dec. 30, 2022
- Renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants. Sentenced to six months' community confinement; three years' supervised release (September 13, 1996).
Charlie Byrnes Jackson — Dec. 30, 2022
- Possess, sell and transfer 12 gallons of distilled spirits without tax stamps. Sentenced to five years' probation (June 1, 1964).
Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas — Dec. 30, 2022
- Second-degree murder while armed. Sentenced to one to five years' incarceration, with credit for time served (December 31, 1976).
Vincente Ray Flores — Dec. 30, 2022
- Wrongfully using 3,4 methylenedioxymethmaphetamine; underage drinking. Sentenced to reduction in rank to grade E-3 (as amended); forfeiture of $700 pay per month for four months; confinement for four months, suspended for participation in the Air Force Return to Duty Program (May 16, 2008).
Edward Lincoln De Coito III — Dec. 30, 2022
- Conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment; four years' supervised release (February 16, 1999).
Gary Parks Davis — Dec. 30, 2022
- Illegal use of communication facility to facilitate unlawful cocaine transaction. Sentenced to one year of imprisonment with six months' imprisonment suspended; two years' probation (January 24, 1979).
Dexter Eugene Jackson — April 26, 2022
- Use of a communication facility to facilitate the distribution of marijuana, aiding and abetting. Sentenced to four months' imprisonment; one year's supervised release; $5,000 fine (July 29, 2002).
Abraham W. Bolden Sr. — April 26, 2022
- Secret Service agent soliciting money to commit fraud; obstruction of justice. Sentenced to six years' imprisonment (September 5, 1964).
Betty Jo Bogans — April 26, 2022
- Possession with intent to distribute 736.9 grams of crack cocaine. Sentenced to 87 months' imprisonment; 3 years' supervised release (April 3, 1998).
Other pardons
President Biden also pardoned 6,500 others for simple possession of marijuana under federal law.