Dinkytown shooting leaves 3 injured Friday, authorities investigating

The Brief Three people were hurt in a shooting in Dinkytown around 2:15 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast. No arrests have been made.



Authorities are investigating a Dinkytown shooting that left three people injured early Friday morning.

What we know

A SAFE-U Emergency Alert went out that said three people were shot at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast around 2:15 a.m.

Minneapolis police say they are investigating a triple shooting after officers responded to gunfire being heard at the intersection. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old man with "at least one" life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was then taken to the hospital.

"My bouncer went to the window and saw a bunch of ambulances outside," Camden Castillo-Thoren, Bar Manager at Burrito Loco told FOX 9. "They were putting up caution tape, and stuff like that."

Later, just before 2:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was dropped off at M Health Fairview Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say. Then, a 17-year-old boy was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare with "at least one" gunshot wound.

Authorities say that at least one physical altercation involving several people happened near the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast.

Castillo-Thoren told FOX 9 that he’s used to this happening every night in the area where he works.

"We’ve actually had a manager leave here prior because of how dangerous it got. Like a year or two ago, we got shot up as well… Wwe had bullets come through," said Castillo-Thoren.

"I think it's incredibly sad. College students come out here a lot to party, and to have fun, and to let loose on weekends when they’re not doing school," said Noah Ginster, a former University of Minnesota student.

But while some are leery of the area, others say they aren’t too concerned.

"For me, I don’t really feel that unsafe, because I feel like whenever something like this happens, it’s not when I’m out on the street," said Riley.

No arrests have been made yet.

What we don't know

Police have not released information on whether any University of Minnesota students were involved.

No suspect information is currently available.