Back to school vaccination drives aim to reverse downward trend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Acknowledging that more families are falling behind on immunizations, Hennepin County is hosting free walk-in clinics so children can get vaccinated before the start of school.
What we know:
Hennepin County hosted its second free walk-in clinic for uninsured and underinsured families who want to get their children vaccinated.
The county will host three additional clinics next week.
It's an effort to boost immunization rates among school-aged children before the start of the new school year.
The push is part of a county and statewide effort to reverse a downward trend in immunization rates in Minnesota.
"Many children, teens, and young adults have fallen behind on immunizations," the county stated online. "Now is a good time to get caught up for school, sports, daycare, and more."
FOX 9 previously reported that the number of kindergartners in Minnesota who are fully vaccinated has been steadily declining since 2020 as more parents sought exemptions.
In a Facebook video, Hennepin County addressed misinformation and fears about vaccines that most health experts believe have contributed to declining immunization rates.
The University of Minnesota launched the vaccine integrity project to combat misinformation and respond to changing guidance and funding cuts from the federal government under the Trump Administration.
Vaccines protect children from diseases like mumps and measles.
Disease outbreaks across the country have also led to urgent calls from health officials to get vaccinated.
What you can do:
Hennepin County will host free walk-in clinics for vaccinations through the first month of the school year.
You can visit any of the sites below at the listed times:
Tuesday, August 26
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Meadow Lake Elementary school
- 8525 62nd Ave N, New Hope, MN 55428
- Meadow Lake Elementary school map
Wednesday, August 27
- 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Armstrong High School
- 10635 36th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55441
- Armstrong High School map
Thursday, August 28
- 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Eisenhower Elementary Community School
- 1001 MN-7, Hopkins, MN 55305
- Eisenhower Elementary Community School
Tuesday, September 9
- 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Saint Anthony Village High School
- 3303 33rd Ave NE, St Anthony, MN 55418
- Saint Anthony Village High School map
Wednesday, September 17
- 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- John B. Davis Education Service Center
- 1250 W Broadway, Minneapolis, MN 55411
- John B. Davis Education Service Center map
Saturday, September 27
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Eden Prairie Library - Bluestem Room
- 565 Prairie Center Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
- Eden Prairie Library map
Wednesday, October 1
- 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Whittier International Elementary School - Multipurpose room
- 315 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404
- Whittier International Elementary School map