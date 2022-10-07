Red Wing students guaranteed free college tuition through life-changing program

A new program in Red Wing aims to remove one of the biggest burdens high school students face when deciding whether to go to college: high tuition costs.

Starting in August 2023, students who graduate from one of Red Wing's three public high schools will be guaranteed a college education. The program, which launched Thursday, is called the Red Wing College Promise.

"If they graduate from Red Wing High School, now they can go to college. It's amazing," said Frank Norton, the interim superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools.

Students can earn a certificate, one-year diploma, or two-year degree from any program at Minnesota State College Southeast. They have to maintain a 2.0 GPA their junior and senior years, or identify as first-generation, low-income, or a member of a historically underserved racial/ethnic group.

"I think by not having that burden of tuition and fees, it's going to allow them to spend more of their time and energy on their academics rather than that financial strain," said Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast.

Danielson heard about a similar college promise program in Austin, Minnesota, and then approached the local Jones Family Foundation about potentially providing a gift.

"We said, ‘We want to know more.’ And 15 minutes later, we were totally hooked," said Scott Jones, founder of the Jones Family Foundation.

For families in Red Wing, it's a life-changing opportunity.

"My child doesn't want to do a four-year school but doesn't know what they want to do. And this announcement just opened up an entirely new path that they could potentially take and help us financially, too," said Randii Waddell, a parent of a sophomore student.

College officials and the foundation hope to not only increase enrollment and GPA at the high schools and college but also encourage families to move to Red Wing, and bring more workers into the workforce after college.

"It just gives the students that motivation to stick with college because they know that somebody believes in them, is investing in them," Danielson said.

The program covers tuition and fees for up to 70 college credits at Minnesota State College Southeast, plus $500 per year towards the cost of books, tools, supplies and materials, as well as individualized success coaching.

Students do have to apply to participate, but they'll be provided help in enrolling at the college and navigating financial aid.

"You can take this path. You can do two years, and then you can transfer those two into a four-year (degree), or you may just want to do two years depending on what you want to do. And here's all of the opportunities that are offered through the college," Norton said.

The Jones Family said the reaction from students has meant everything.

"They said, ‘We didn't know if we would be able to go (to college), and now we can go.’ You couldn't ask for more," said Anne Jones, founder of the Jones Family Foundation.