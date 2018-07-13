Bernie Sanders, progressives unveil bill to cancel student debt
Days before the first Democratic presidential debates, Sen. Bernie Sanders and House progressives are unveiling legislation canceling all student debt, going further than a signature proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the two jockey for support from the party's liberal base.
Bernie Sanders attends Minneapolis rally
Bernie Sanders was in Minneapolis Friday morning campaigning for Congressman Keith Ellison who is seeking the office of Attorney General.
Looking to Democrats' future on anniversary of Wellstone's death
It was all business for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, at the University of Minnesota Sunday afternoon, where she gave a fiery speech to honor the 15-year anniversary of former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone's death.
'Medicare for All' and you: an explainer
What is Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare for All' proposal all about?