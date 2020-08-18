Democratic National Convention Wednesday schedule — here are the virtual events to look out for

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) heads into its third day on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this convention is an all-virtual event, meaning that anyone from home can watch.

Wednesday’s list of daytime DNC events includes meetings with prominent constituency councils and caucuses. Later in the evening, there will be remarks from notable politicians and lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

RELATED: 'The future of our democracy is at stake': At virtual DNC, Sanders calls for supporters to rally behind Biden

Here is the list of scheduled DNC Wednesday events and their start times:

DAYTIME EVENTS

Hipanic Caucus Meeting

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Advertisement

Campaign Academy 2020: Digital

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Labor Council Meeting

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

AAPI Caucus Meeting

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Black Caucus Meeting

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Ethnic Council Meeting

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Women’s Caucus Meeting

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

RELATED: When are the 2020 presidential debates?

PRE-SHOW EVENTS

Bold Leadership: Women Governors Leading

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

CONVENTION PROGRAM

Democratic National Convention: Day 3

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Description: This is when many Democratic leaders are slated to speak. This is also when performances by Jennifer Hudson and Billie Eilish are scheduled. The full list of speakers is:

-Sen. Elizabeth Warren

-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

-Former Secretary of StateHillary Clinton

-Gov. Tony Evers

-Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

-Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords

Sen. Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT