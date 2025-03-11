Minneapolis educators rally against potential special education cuts

The Brief Minneapolis educators rallied on Tuesday against possible special education cuts. The teachers’ union said the cuts would impact at least 100 special education assistants. The reported cuts come as the district faces a $75 million budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.



Minneapolis educators rallied against potential special education cuts outside the school district’s board meeting on Tuesday.

The backstory:

The district has not yet confirmed the cuts, which the teachers’ union said would include at least 100 special education assistants as well as other staffers.

It did, however, point out that special education will receive about $3 million more dollars in the upcoming school year, though it did not elaborate on how those funds would be allocated.

What they're saying:

Special education assistants, who help teachers in special needs classrooms, said the potential cuts would impact learning and pose a safety risk to vulnerable children.

"We do toileting, we change diapers, we work in small groups, we’re on the playground, we’re in the office, we’re in the hallways," said Katina Taylor, who has worked for the district for more than two decades. "We are essential to schools."

"Why is special ed such an easy choice to make right now? Why is this hitting special ed so hard?" asked Mikel Here, who has worked with special needs students for nearly a decade. "The students who have the highest needs are facing the largest cuts. That’s not right."

MPS facing $75 million budget shortfall

Timeline:

The school district faces a $75 million budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.

It has faced severe economic headwinds in recent years, which it has blamed on inflation, the loss of millions of dollars in pandemic relief funding and declining enrollment.

What's next:

The district will finalize its budget on June 10.