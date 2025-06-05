Minneapolis Public Schools can be sued after fatal school bus crash

The Brief Minneapolis Public Schools can be added to an ongoing lawsuit after a school bus fatally dragged a pedestrian in a crosswalk in April 2023. The bus driver was not certified at the time of the crash. Internal company records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators reveal the driver had been flagged repeatedly for risky driving leading up to the fatal crash. MPS has an active $4 million contract with Septran through the end of the school year.





A judge recently ruled Minneapolis Public Schools can be added to a wrongful death lawsuit after a school bus dragged a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

April 2023 fatal school bus crash

Why you should care:

Josue Gochez Perez was walking home from work when he was hit by a school bus in April 2023. He was dragged more than 100 feet and died pinned underneath the school bus.

His family is now suing both MPS and the school bus company it hired – Septran.

Bus driver was not certified

Dig deeper:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously exposed how the school bus driver, Osman Ali, was not certified to drive a school bus at the time of the crash.

Internal bus company records also revealed Ali had been flagged for risky driving at least 20 times in the three months leading up to the fatal crash.

‘Careless, negligent actions in hiring’

What they're saying:

The lawsuit alleges "careless and negligent actions in hiring, supervision and training" which led to Gochez Perez’s untimely death.

In May, a judge ruled MPS can be added to the lawsuit against Septran.

"I think [Minneapolis Public Schools] carry the same responsibility," said attorney Roger Poehls, who represents the family. "If you contract with somebody else, you can’t contract away your liability."

Septran and MPS declined to comment on pending litigation.

Septran's contract with MPS

Big picture view:

MPS has an active contract with Septran to drive students for the district through the end of the school year.

Contract records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators show the school district renewed its $4 million contract with the company in July 2024 – more than a year after the deadly crash.

"If we can try to find some way to make sure that Minneapolis Public Schools knows who they contract with, that they do the proper vetting… maybe we can make a difference," Poehls said.

A MPS spokesperson would not clarify whether the district will keep using the company to drive students in the future.