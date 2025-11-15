Minneapolis teachers vote to ratify contract with school district

The Brief The Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) voted to ratify the tentative contract agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) Saturday. This comes after the teachers' union reached a tentative contract agreement with the school district a week ago. The contract includes smaller class sizes, more special education support and pay increases for all educators.



The Minneapolis Federation of Educators (MFE) voted Saturday to ratify the contract agreement made with Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS).

Minneapolis teachers vote to ratify contract agreement

What we know:

MFE voted to ratify the tentative contract agreement on Saturday.

The vote to ratify comes a week after the MFE and MPS reached a tentative agreement which prevented a strike that would've started on Nov. 11.

MFE said the agreement will include smaller class sizes, more special education support and pay increases for all educators.

MPS said it believes the agreement "honors the requests and needs of our staff while balancing the fiscal realities our district is facing."

Teacher strike history in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The most recent strike happened in 2022 and lasted for 18 days, with students missing 14 days of class. (Both sides narrowly averted a strike in 2024.)

Prior to 2022, the last strike happened in 1970. At the time, teachers also demanded better pay and smaller class sizes.