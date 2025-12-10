DOJ sues Minneapolis Public Schools over DEI polices alleging discrimination

The Brief The Department of Justice is suing Minneapolis Public Schools over a policy that protects teachers of color. The policy shields teachers of color from layoffs. The policy was also the subject of a lawsuit that was dismissed by the Minnesota Supreme Court earlier this year.



The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Public Schools over programs that support Black male teachers, alleging the programs are discriminatory.

DOJ lawsuit versus MPS

What we know:

The Department of Justice is arguing a policy included in the collective bargaining agreement between Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers violates part of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The policy shields teachers of color from layoffs and requires the district to re-hire teachers of color first – ignoring seniority rules. The lawsuit also alleges that members of an organization called "Black Men Teach Fellows" are given priority for certain benefits, which also violates the Civil Rights Act, which protects against discrimination based on race, sex, color, and national origin.

The DOJ is asking for an injunction to Minneapolis Public Schools from continuing these policies.

The backstory:

The policy has previously sparked some controversy and was the subject of a lawsuit that made its way to the Minnesota Supreme Court last winter.

In January, the state Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the policy, finding a lack of standing for the lawsuit.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 reached out to Minneapolis Public Schools about the lawsuit, but they declined to comment per their policy not to discuss pending litigation.

In a news release, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote: "Discrimination is unacceptable in all forms, especially when it comes to hiring decisions. Our public education system in Minnesota and across the country must be a bastion of merit and equal opportunity — not DEI."

"Employers may not provide more favorable terms and conditions of employment based on an employee’s race and sex," added Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "The Department of Justice will vigorously pursue employers who deny their employees equal opportunities and benefits by classifying and limiting them based on their race, color, national origin, or sex."