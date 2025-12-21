Vikings lose QB J.J. McCarthy to hand injury in 16-13 win at Giants

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy to an injury during Sunday's game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. McCarthy suffered a right hand injury late in the first half after getting sacked by Brian Burns. Max Brosmer started the second half in relief of McCarthy. We'll wait to see postgame how serious the injury is, and if McCarthy has to miss significant time.



The Minnesota Vikings earned a 16-13 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but lost J.J. McCarthy to an injury for the third time this season in the process.

The Vikings are now 7-8 and have won three straight games despite being eliminated from the NFC Playoff picture.

J.J. McCarthy exits with right hand injury

What we know:

McCarthy took a huge hit from Brian Burns late in the first half Sunday, and fumbled on the sack as Burns came off the edge unblocked. Tyler Nubin, a former Gophers' star, recovered the fumble and ran it back for a Giants’ touchdown as the Vikings led 13-10 at the half.

McCarthy went to the sideline and did a test on his right hand with trainers, immediately wincing in pain. He walked to the locker room before the end of the half, and was ruled out for the game as they came out for the third quarter.

It marks the third time this season McCarthy has had to miss time due to injury. He missed five games earlier this year with an ankle injury, and one game in the concussion protocol. He was 9-of-14 for 108 yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception before leaving Sunday’s game.

Ryan Kelly, Jordan Mason leave injured

Why you should care:

McCarthy wasn’t the only Vikings’ player to leave Sunday’s game. Ryan Kelly was declared out after entering the concussion protocol. It’s his third time in the protocol this season, and he now has six diagnosed concussions in his career. Jordan Mason suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

The Vikings are also without Christian Darrisaw and Jonathan Greenard for the rest of the season.

Vikings hold off Giants, 16-13

How it happened:

The Vikings beat the Giants 16-13 thanks to a McCarthy rushing touchdown, and three Will Reichard field goals.

Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted a Jaxson Dart pass that was dropped, and five different Vikings got a sack on Dart as he threw for just 33 yards on the day.

The Vikings improve to 7-8, have won three straight games and return home for the final two regular season games. They host the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day, and host the Green Bay Packers to end the season.