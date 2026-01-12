Koi Perich commits to Oregon after 2 seasons with Gophers

article

The Brief Former Gophers' star safety Koi Perich gave his verbal commitment to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks Monday night. Perich was the top high school player in the state two seasons ago, staying home to play for P.J. Fleck. He had five interceptions and was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick as a freshman in 2024.



The pride of Esko is headed to the Pacific Northwest.

Former University of Minnesota standout safety Koi Perich is headed to play football at Oregon.

Koi Perich commits to Oregon

What we know:

On Jan. 2, the day the NCAA transfer portal opened, multiple reports emerged that Perich was leaving the Gophers after two seasons with P.J. Fleck, but also leaving open the possibility to return for his junior season.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel and other national outlets, Perich has given his commitment to Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Perich posted to his Instagram story over the weekend that he was in Eugene visiting the football program. While Fleck and the Gophers would’ve met his financial needs to stay in Minnesota, Perich likely wanted to play for a program that can contend for a College Football Playoff national championship.

The Ducks faced the Indiana Hoosiers in the playoff semifinals Friday night, and their season ended in a 56-22 loss. Oregon finished the season 13-2, and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Perich reportedly had also gotten interest from Texas Tech.

Perich's time with Gophers

Why you should care:

Perich signed with the Gophers two seasons ago as a consensus four-star recruit, saying no to Ohio State just before National Signing Day.

Perich made an immediate impact with the Gophers on the defensive side at safety. He was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick as a freshman and a Second Team All-American. He had five interceptions, 46 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had three pass break-ups. Perich was also the primary kick and punt returner.

He played in all 13 games, started three and even saw plays on offense before the end of the season.

As a sophomore, he returned an interception for a touchdown against Purdue and had 82 tackles on the season. He also had his struggles in the secondary, and muffed a punt at California in a non-conference loss. He got more involved on offense at wide receiver, making seven catches for 89 yards this season.

Perich was a captain, one of the public faces of the team, was a regular with the media and even represented the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days. His potential loss is significant to Fleck and Minnesota.

2026 season

What's next:

If Perich has a good season with the Ducks, he could declare for the 2027 NFL Draft. The Big Ten has not yet released its football schedule for next season, so it's not yet known if the Gophers and Oregon will meet. Lanning on the Ducks beat the Gophers 42-13 this season, back on Nov. 14.