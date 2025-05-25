George Floyd's uncle reflects 5 years after Floyd's murder

The Brief May 25, 2025 marks 5 years since the murder of George Floyd. On Sunday at George Floyd Square, a service was held to remember him. One eyewitness who saw Floyd’s murder remembers that fateful day.



May 25, 2020 marks five years since the murder of George Floyd. He died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes. It sparked one of the biggest nationwide protests in modern history.

Remembering George Floyd

What we know:

It was a traumatic day for many people who watched that video of George Floyd telling officers "I can’t breathe." On the fifth anniversary of his death, a service was held at George Floyd Square to remember him. Among those in attendance was a man who was there that fateful day.

What they're saying:

"It was horrible to watch a man cry for his mom, and there was nothing we could do to help this man," said Charles McMillian, who witnessed George Floyd’s murder.

McMillian remembers May 25th, 2020 like it was yesterday.

"I do go through stress, it affected me five years of my life with pain," said McMillian.

Big picture view:

McMillian tells us, he cried with George Floyd. So did the world when they saw first Darnella Frazier’s video and then the police body cam footage. His death sparked protests demanding change in policing.

"If I hadn’t been there at this time this happened, I feel Derek Chauvin would have gotten away with the murder," said McMillian.

"You saw what systemic racism [is]. You saw, what hatred [is] you saw, what power and control [is], and you seen the way that people of color have been getting treated throughout time," said Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s Uncle.

George Floyd's uncle recalls finding out about his nephew

The backstory:

George Floyd’s Uncle Selwyn Jones tells FOX 9, he found out about his nephew’s murder the next day when his sister called him.

"That was my buddy, that was my nephew that I’ve seen since 1973. Since I had played with, hollered at, screamed at, and hung out with," said Jones.

Jones says he doesn’t believe in grieving but prefers to fight racial injustice and advocate for others as he keeps George Floyd’s name alive.

"This is a tribute to my nephew. This is what change means to me. I can’t breathe, I can’t work, I can’t live," said Jones,"

Jones says he believes change has happened since the murder of his nephew. But there are others, like Charles McMillian who believe nothing has changed in the past five years.