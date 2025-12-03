Chauvin files for new trial over conviction in George Floyd's murder

The Brief Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is asking for a new trial after being convicted of second-degree unintentional murder for the death of George Floyd. The court filing also requests an evidentiary hearing to address what he says is trial misconduct, which led to the violation of his right to due process. Chauvin also claims the jury instructions misstate the law.



Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of second-degree unintentional murder for the death of George Floyd, has filed an appeal asking for a new trial.

The filing was submitted on Nov. 20, 2025.

The Minneapolis Court of Appeals previously denied an appeal for a new trial back in 2023.

State forensic testimony

What they're saying:

The filing states that Dr. Andrew Baker performed the autopsy on George Floyd the day after his death and determined that he died of "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" but did not find any evidence of injuries consistent with asphyxia.

Four other physicians who reviewed Baker's medical investigation determined that Floyd died of asphyxia. However, Chauvin contends that their determinations relied on video evidence of Floyd being restrained by Minneapolis officers.

The filing states that Chauvin retained a group of physicians at the Forensic Panel who will testify that the methodology used by the physicians who testified at trial "is not generally accepted in the scientific community."

Chauvin also retained a forensic analyst of Critical Incident Review to explain the limitations of video evidence.

The filing claims that Chauvin was deprived of his rights to due process because of the mentioned actions taken by the court.

READ MORE: Derek Chauvin trial: Medical expert says George Floyd died of 'low level of oxygen'

Dr. Martin Tobin, one of the nation’s foremost experts in the science of breathing, testified in the trial as an expert witness for the state, but was not paid to testify.

Dr. Tobin said he reviewed the medical records related to the case as well as videos of the deadly arrest and concluded Floyd "died from a low level of oxygen" that caused brain damage and a PEA (pulseless electrical activity) arrhythmia that caused his heart to stop.

Police training testimony

Dig deeper:

Chauvin also states that the three Minneapolis police supervisors swore on the stand that the tactic of placing a knee on a suspect's neck as a restraint tactic was not consistent with Minneapolis police policy.

However, the filing states that 34 current and former Minneapolis police officers have come forward with sworn statements to attest the knee-to-neck tactic was part of their training and consistent with the department policy.

READ MORE: Use of force experts: George Floyd video 'like a checklist of things done incorrectly’

Other law enforcement experts said the technique is one that won’t be found in any current training manual, and it should only be used for a brief period until a suspect can be placed in handcuffs.

What's next:

Chauvin is currently in custody at the Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring, Texas.

He is set to be released from federal prison in November 2037.