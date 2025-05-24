Weekend of events remembering legacy of George Floyd on 5-year anniversary

The Brief A weekend of events is planned in Minneapolis on the five-year anniversary of Floyd's death. On Saturday, community members participated in a community walk and "Rise and Remember" street fair. A service and candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday.



Making their voices heard throughout the streets, a crowd gathered at George Floyd Square to start a day of remembrance and recognition on Saturday.

Community remembers

What they're saying:

Civil rights advocate Alberder Gillespie helped organize the walk. She tells FOX 9 it was a way to let the world know they are still with Floyd and his family, while remembering his life and celebrating the progress that has been made.

"As an African American woman, we've always had to celebrate even in the midst of our pain. It's the thing that gives us what we need to continue going. There's got to be joy in the struggle," said Gillespie.

Throughout the day, vendors and community organizations filled the streets. One of them was Home Base, a group dedicated to supporting those in need and the unhoused.

"We just want to make sure we are helping people and getting things out into the community that's needed," said organizer Jessica Murphy.

The organization hopes to serve hundreds here by offering free clothing and blankets, an act of kindness and love in a place that means so much to so many.

"I think people are just in their feelings and remembering, and it's so important that people keep doing the work," said Murphy.

What's next:

The street fair and festival will continue on Sunday, along with a morning service and evening candlelight vigil.