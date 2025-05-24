Roses, shoes, and victims' photos recognize police brutality, gun violence at George Floyd Square

The Brief One mom showed up with roses, photos, and shoes to recognize victims of police brutality and gun violence, a memorial called Walk a Mile in Our Shoes. George Floyd's Uncle Selwyn Jones is in Minneapolis to honor his nephew. There is a service on Sunday at George Floyd Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Sunday marks five years since the murder of George Floyd.

All day on Saturday, a Street Festival at 38th and Chicago took place in honor of Floyd.

One mom showed up to honor Floyd and other victims.

Walk a Mile in Our Shoes, Shoe Monument

Big picture view:

The memorial shows a photo of George Floyd with a red rose and shoes. It's to recognize victims of police brutality and gun violence. The red rose, for police brutality, the orange for gun violence.

"My son was killed from police brutality a year ago in Florida. Nobody was ever held accountable for it," said Tracey Washington, the founder of Walk a Mile in Our Shoes.

Washington launched Walk a Mile in Our Shoes after her son died in police custody. However, an investigation found the officers’ actions justified. She carries with her a lot of grief and a mission to remember lives lost.

"Most of the shoes that you see on the monuments are actually their shoes that they have walked in," said Washington.

Reflecting on George Floyd, other victims

What they're saying:

"There's way too many pictures and signs and names that we're seeing," said Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s Uncle.

Jones is in Minneapolis this weekend to honor his nephew. He has been working with Washington and The Walk a Mile in Our Shoes, Shoe Monuments.

"I was in Florida a month ago when these were unveiled, and it literally broke my heart to fight with these women," said Jones.

Jones tells FOX 9 as he reflects on his nephew’s murder five years later, he will continue to fight for those who don’t have a voice anymore.

"Hey, I love you big George. I'm sorry you had to go, but thanks for the impact that you gave us all over the world," said Jones.

What's next:

There will be a memorial service in honor of George Floyd at 38th and Chicago on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.