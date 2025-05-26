George Floyd’s 5-year remembrance culminates in candlelight vigil

The Brief Rise and Remember Festival honored George Floyd’s legacy over the weekend. It has been five years since Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer. The remembrance ended with a candlelight vigil starting at George Floyd Square.



It has been five years since George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer.

On the anniversary of his death, the remembrance of his legacy and calls for police reform echoed throughout the streets of the city as people gathered to pay their respects.

Lighting the way forward

The backstory:

Five years ago, the viral video of Floyd begging for mercy for more than nine minutes struck a chord with millions and helped inspire a call for police reform and justice. The global reaction led to protests, some fiery in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin remains behind bars with a sentence of more than 20 years.

The remembrance:

It was a mix of emotions at 38th and Chicago over the weekend as Floyd’s family, friends, and community gathered to remember at the place where it all happened five years ago.

Parts of the festival were lively, including live concerts, local vendors and food trucks. Then the mood ended on a somber note with a vigil, prayer and worship.

Candles were lit in honor of George Floyd on Sunday evening as his family led a march remembering lives lost.

What they're saying:

Floyd’s family said it doesn’t get easier, but purpose and faith keep them going.

"I woke up, it was really emotional. This was the day that he was actually killed," said Angela Harrelson, Floyd’s aunt. "It was just emotional. Then I think about how far we have come. How much work is left to do that’s undone."

"Just thinking about gosh, I wish he was still here," said Paris Stevens, Floyd’s cousin. "I’m always optimistic that as long as we have breath, we are his pulse. We’re going to keep moving and pushing for justice for all."

Big picture view:

This anniversary comes at a time when police reform efforts are being rolled back at the federal level.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the city will carry on implementing reform.