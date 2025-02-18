Will the Vikings use their franchise tag on Sam Darnold?

article

The Brief The 15-day window for NFL teams to use the franchise or transition tag opened Tuesday. The Vikings have 2 possibilities for the tag – Sam Darnold and/or Byron Murphy Jr. Will Aaron Jones return to the Vikings for the 2025 season?



Tuesday marked an important date across the NFL – The day the window opened for teams across the NFL to use the transition or franchise tag on players.

The franchise tag allows teams to keep players on the roster for one year, or give them time to put together a contract extension. In the case of the Minnesota Vikings, there are two players that have been talked about the most with the franchise tag – Sam Darnold and Byron Murphy Jr.

The case for Sam Darnold

Why you should care:

It can be argued Sam Darnold saved his career with how his 2024 season went. He won a career-high 14 games, threw for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns, also career-highs, and went to the playoffs for the first time.

But int the two games that mattered the most this season, a loss with the NFC North title on the line and the No. 1 seed, and the playoff loss, Darnold had two of his worst games of the season.

It’s unlikely the Vikings would use the franchise tag on Darnold, and here’s why – It would cost them around $40 million. There’s always the chance they could tag him and find a trade partner, but Kevin O’Connell said during Super Bowl week he’s earned the right to free agency. The most likely scenario is Darnold moves on, and J.J. McCarthy is the 2025 starter.

The case for Byron Murphy Jr.

Why you should care:

Byron Murphy Jr. is primed for a big pay day after getting a single-season career-high six interceptions in 2024. He also had 81 tackles and was a Pro Bowl pick.

If the Vikings tag Murphy, he would be due between $17-$19 million. It’s important to note the Vikings have used the tag just three times ever – on Jim Kleinsasser, Chad Greenway and Anthony Haris. They have 15 days to decide if they’ll use the tag.

Tuesday afternoon, Murphy agreed to push back the void date on his contract to just before the start of the league year. This means he's no longer a candidate for the tag, as he'll still be under contract when the window expires in 15 days.

Aaron Jones update?

What we know:

Running back Aaron Jones came to the Vikings for the 2024 season on a one-year deal. The two sides recently agreed to move the void date on his contract to early March, the last day before free agency begins. They avoided having to pay $3.2 million in dead money on the 2025 salary cap.

Jones ran for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, and added 51 catches for 408 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He genuinely seemed to like it in Minnesota, so it’s now a matter of if the two sides can agree on a new contract.