Virtual Draft Day: Vikings, Gophers news up to the NFL Draft

Welcome to Draft Day, football fans. We get our next taste of actual live sports with the first round of the virtual NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Minnesota Vikings, for now, have the No. 22 and No. 25 picks in the first round. Coming off a historic 11-win season for the University of Minnesota football program, as many as four players could get drafted over the next three days.

One guy who could get picked Thursday night? Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He’s one of 58 prospects invite to participate in the virtual NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at some of the content we’ve created leading up to the NFL Draft.

First round – Who will the Vikings take?

The Vikings have two picks in the first round after trading Stefon Diggs. They need help in the secondary, at wide receiver and on both lines of scrimmage. Here’s a few names to keep an eye on.

Gophers in the NFL Draft

Antoine Winfield Jr., Tyler Johnson, Carter Coughlin and Kamal Martin all had a major impact on the Gophers’ historic 2019 season. They all could hear their names called over the next three days. Here’s a look at all four.

How are the Vikings preparing?

Rick Spielman said Tuesday thanks to the Vikings’ IT department, “we haven’t missed a beat” in preparations for the first virtual NFL Draft. He’ll be at his home, with technology by his side as he makes pivotal decisions for the 2020 Vikings. Here’s a look at how it will work.

Danielle Hunter now a defensive leader

With departures on defense in the off-season, Danielle Hunter is now one of the veteran leaders on the defensive line. He talks about losing teammates, and the business side of the NFL.

Where will Ben Bartch be picked?

The former St. John’s tight will make history this week, being the first MIAC football player to be drafted in several years. We chronicle the story here.

Enjoy the next three days, football fans.