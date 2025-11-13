Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: ‘I need to return to Year 3 Jets’

The Brief Vikings star Justin Jefferson posted to his Instagram story Thursday, ‘I need to return to Year 3 Jets’ He finished that season with 1,809 yards, nearly breaking an NFL single-season record. In nine games this year, Jefferson has 51 catches for 686 yards and two touchdowns.



Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was as frustrated as anyone after last Sunday’s 27-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jefferson had four receptions on 12 targets for 37 yards, and two deep passes intended for him were intercepted. It hasn’t been the start Jefferson has had in mind for being one of the best and highest-paid receivers in the NFL, 51 catches for 686 yards and just two touchdowns.

‘I need to return to Year 3 Jets’

What we know:

On Thursday, Jefferson posted to his Instagram story, "I need to return to Year 3 Jets" with pictures from his epic game against the Buffalo Bills. He flirted with 2,000 yards that season, and had a chance to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record.

His leaping one-handed catch against the Bills on fourth down is arguably the best of his career, and it kept the game alive that the Vikings ended up winning in overtime. He saw the NFL post it on Instagram, leading to his post Thursday.

"That year I had the Offensive Player of the Year. Different moments in that season I felt like I was just on a different level, just trying to work back into that feeling of being out there on Sundays and just killing whoever is in front of me," Jefferson said. "Mentally just wanting to get back into that mode, I like to say savage mode. It’s just going out there with that ‘F it’mentally and just killing it. Just doing everything I can control and making the most of my opportunities.

Jefferson addresses frustration

Why you should care:

Jefferson is the consummate competitor, so questions arose when he didn’t chase down a defensive back after an interception. It didn’t matter, as the Ravens’ defender was already down by contact despite making a return before celebrating with teammates.

He also showed visible anger and frustration after multiple errant throws.

"I’m not mad at the situation I’m in, the players that we have or the plays that’s being called. Of course I’m mad after an interception, do you want me to be happy and chase them down? That’s not something I want to happen. A lot of emotion goes towards that but at the end of the day, I want to win," Jefferson said. "Things get heated sometimes. I’m just an ultra competitor and I hate to lose."

Vikings injury report

What's next:

Jonathan Greenard missed his second straight practice due to a shoulder injury, putting a cloud over his status for Sunday’s game. J.J. McCarthy was a full participant after being limited Wednesday, with a bandage on his throwing hand. Christian Darrisaw did not practice Thursday, which has been the standard this season as he comes back from a knee injury.

The Vikings host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a game you can watch on FOX 9.