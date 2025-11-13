Vikings-Bears: How to watch the game on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will be playing the divisional rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, with a kickoff set for noon. The game will broadcast on FOX 9. Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live at 9:30 a.m.



Looking to get their season back on track and up to a .500 record, the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday – a game that can be watched on FOX 9.

Vikings-Bears

How to watch:

Here's how to watch:

Matchup: Bears at Vikings

Kickoff: Noon CT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

How to watch: FOX 9

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. on FOX 9, and stream on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above. You can watch Vikings GameDay Live from anywhere.

Then later that night, tune into Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday. Both can be watched on FOX 9 and FOX LOCAL.

Plus, Sunday night, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.