Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has mild hamstring strain, being held out of practice

Minnesota Vikings’ fans hoping to see star receiver Justin Jefferson on the field at the team’s first open practice of training camp on Saturday will be disappointed.

Justin Jefferson has mild hamstring strain

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced before Friday’s practice Jefferson has a mild hamstring strain and will be held out of practice. Jefferson will be re-evaluated next week.

Jefferson missed the back half of Thursday’s practice at TCO Performance Center and told reporters after he had "legs tightness." He was smiling, laughing and didn’t seem overly concerned.

It happened after making a catch.

"He expressed some discomfort to our staff. Between the hamstring tightness in his left leg, just didn’t want to leave anything to chance. We did have a little bit further evaluation done. He does have a very mild left hamstring strain, we’re going to be really cautious with it," O'Connell said Friday. "We were able to avoid anything major, the best thing is we avoided anything serious. I see no concerns in regards to the opener. We’ll be able to get Justin ready to go for the regular season."

What they're saying:

"I’m fine after that catch for sure, just having a little bit of tightness. With the past injuries and stuff I’ve gone through before, just taking precaution and understanding it’s the second day of camp, not the 30th," Jefferson said. "Just making sure I’m fully healthy and good to go especially when the season starts."

Two seasons ago, Jefferson had to go on injured reserve and missed about half the season with a hamstring injury. This latest injury is not the same leg as the 2023 hamstring injury.

Back Together Weekend

Why you should care:

The Vikings will have their first practice of training camp open to fans on Saturday, part of the NFL’s Back Together Weekend. The team opened practice on Wednesday. It’s a safe bet Jefferson will be out on the field watching, but he won’t participate until sometime next week.

The team’s first practice in pads is next Monday.