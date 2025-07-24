Justin Jefferson leaves Day 2 of Vikings camp with ‘legs tightness’

The Brief The Vikings held Day 2 of training camp on Thursday at TCO Performance Center. Justin Jefferson missed the back half of practice with legs tightness. Byron Murphy Jr. says he's happy to be back with the Vikings on three-year, $66 million contract. Josh Metellus sat out Thursday's practice with a minor ankle injury after participating in full on Wednesday. Metellus is seeking a new contract with the Vikings.



The Minnesota Vikings held Day 2 of training camp on Thursday at TCO Performance Center, and star receiver Justin Jefferson was a spectator for the back half of the session.

Jefferson has legs tightness at practice

What they're saying:

After making a catch, Jefferson said he felt tightness in both of his legs. Fear not, Vikings’ fans, Jefferson spoke with reporters after practice and said he’s fine. If there’s one thing he understands, it’s that the Vikings need him healthy for Week 1 at Chicago on Monday Night Football.

That’s especially after missing time two seasons ago with a hamstring injury.

"I’m fine after that catch for sure, just having a little bit of tightness. With the past injuries and stuff I’ve gone through before, just taking precaution and understanding it’s the second day of camp, not the 30th," Jefferson said after practice with a smile. "Just making sure I’m fully healthy and good to go especially when the season starts."

Byron Murphy happy to be back with Vikings

What we know:

Vikings’ defensive back Byron Murphy was all smiles after Thursday’s practice, as he should be. In an offseason of changes made by the front office, Murphy returned to the Vikings on a three-year, $66 million extension. It made him among the highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL. He was also the Defensive MVP of the Pro Bowl.

"I feel great, obviously wanted to be here. Just glad to be back, ready for a new year and get this thing started," Murphy said.

In two seasons with the Vikings, Murphy has nine interceptions. Last year, he had 81 tackles and 14 passes defended.

Josh Metellus misses practice

Why you should care:

Vikings’ safety Josh Metellus was a full participant in Wednesday’s first practice of training camp, held inside due to rain. Metellus sat out Thursday’s practice with a minor ankle injury.

Metellus is entering his sixth season with the Vikings, and is seeking a new contract after recording 103 tackles and two interceptions last season. He’s a Swiss army knife on the defense, capable of playing at all three levels.

Metellus is making $6.5 million against the cap this season, and is set to become a free agent in 2026 if he can’t workout a new deal with the Vikings. It’s worth monitoring if he continues to miss training camp practices.