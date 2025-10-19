T.J. Hockenson blasts NFL review process on TD: ‘I don't understand the catch rule’

The Brief Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson was livid in the locker room after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles about having a 4th quarter touchdown overturned after a replay review. If the touchdown was confirmed, the Vikings would've trailed 28-26 with a little more than three minutes to play. Hockenson said two officials on the field told him it should've been a touchdown after a replay reversed the call.



The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to fall to 3-3 on the season.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was livid at the NFL’s review process after having a fourth quarter touchdown overturned. He didn’t hold back in the locker room after the game.

Hockenson TD reversed: ‘It’s just crazy'

What they're saying:

Carson Wentz appeared to hit Hockenson for a 15-yard touchdown that would’ve gotten the Vikings within 28-26 with a little more than three minutes to play. Hockenson made a diving grab in the end zone, and while the ball appeared to touch the ground and move, it looked like he had control throughout the catch.

It was ruled a touchdown on the field, and the NFL replay crew in New York reversed the call. The drive ended with a Will Reichard field goal. Hockenson was angry and frustrated in his postgame comments. He said two officials on the field told him it was a touchdown, even after the review.

"There was nothing to overturn it. I was out there, I felt it. Hands under the ball, snag it, I don’t understand. I don’t understand the catch rule at this point. They’ve got to figure it out, New York can’t call in and say that it’s not a catch when every ref out there says it is. That’s all there is to it," Hockenson said. "It’s just crazy, you can’t have somebody calling it that’s not at the game with apparently a different view than anybody else that’s here. It is what it is."

Wentz was asked about it after the game, and said he can make a better throw.

"All I know is I can throw a better ball at the end of the day. I can make it a little easier on him. It looked like he got his hand under it, he’s a stud but I can definitely make that throw easier for him," Wentz said.

Holding penalty wipes away Vikings’ TD

Why you should care:

Hockenson’s overturned touchdown wasn’t the only controversial Vikings’ play Sunday. Minnesota had a second quarter touchdown wiped away by a controversial penalty.

Kevin O’Connell went for it on a 4th-and-1, and Wentz hit Jalen Nailor for a touchdown that would’ve gotten the Vikings within 14-10. The score was negated after Blake Brandel was flagged for holding. Replays didn’t show much there, and the drive ended with a field goal.

Brandel was livid about the call going back to the sideline. O’Connell talked about the play postgame.

"Normal technique that you see around the league, it’s called a trap. Knock a guy’s hands down, gotta go back and watch it. They made the call, you can’t give them the opportunity to call those penalties," O’Connell said.

What's next:

The Vikings drop to 3-3, and now have a short week, traveling to L.A. for Thursday Night Football.