Miscues haunt Vikings in 28-22 loss to Eagles, fall to 3-3

The Brief The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and fell to 3-3 on the season. Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards, but had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown. The Vikings had five drives end in field goals after various miscues. Jalen Hurts threw for 326 yards, three touchdowns and had a perfect 158.3 rating.



The Minnesota Vikings have nobody to blame but themselves after a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 3-3 on the season, and now they have to head to the West Coast on a short week.

Carson Wentz threw for 313 yards, but had an interception returned for a touchdown and five potential scoring drives ended in field goals and not touchdowns. The Eagles made all the plays when they needed to happen.

The next question for Kevin O’Connell and company is if J.J. McCarthy’s ankle will be 100% for Thursday Night Football in L.A.

The big play

How it happened:

The big play Sunday was a pair of big connections between Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown. In the first quarter on a 4th-and-4, Brown beat Josh Metellus in coverage, and Hurts hit him for a 37-yard touchdown. Then in the fourth quarter, Hurts hit Brown for a 79-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 28-19 lead with 6:35 to play.

Hurts and also Brown connected for a 35-yard gain on a 3rd-and-9 play with less than two minutes to play to seal the Eagles’ win.

Hurts threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns, and had a perfect 158.3 rating against the Vikings’ defense. Brown had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Critical offensive miscues

What we know:

The Vikings got five field goals from Will Reichard, largely because the offense couldn’t find the end zone. Carson Wentz also threw a pick-6 to Jalyx Hunt, trying to hit Justin Jefferson on a slant in the first quarter as the Eagles took a 14-3 lead.

The Vikings had to settle for a field goal in the third quarter to get within 14-9 after Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding.

Wentz had a touchdown to Jalen Nailor wiped away after a questionable penalty on Blake Brandel for holding, and T.J. Hockenson had a fourth quarter touchdown overturned after a replay showed the ball hit the ground, and he didn’t finish the catch.

Wentz finished the day 26-of-42 for 313 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Will Reichard’s big day

Why you should care:

With the Vikings' offense unable to find the end zone outside of a Jordan Mason 1-yard touchdown run, Will Reichard kept the game close with his leg. He was a perfect 5-of-5 on field goals, with makes from 59, 34, 28, 35 and 29 yards.

Reichard’s only miss so far this season was in London, a kick that deflected off a cable and should’ve been tried.

Short week ahead

What's next:

The Vikings are 3-3 and don’t have much time to dwell on a winnable game. They face the L.A. Rams on the road on Thursday Night Football.