Vikings sign OLB Andrew Van Ginkel to 1-year extension

Andrew Van Ginkel had one of the best seasons of his career last year, and the Minnesota Vikings are rewarding him for it.

What we know:

The Vikings announced Tuesday they’ve agreed to a one-year extension to keep Van Ginkel in Minnesota through the 2026 season. According to multiple reports, it’ll be worth $23 million.

Van Ginkel will make $10.7 million in base salary this season, and could’ve become an unrestricted free agent.

A career year for Van Ginkel

By the numbers:

Van Ginkel came to the Vikings in free agency last season after spending his first five years with the Miami Dolphins.

He earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with the Vikings, making a career-high 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns. He was the only NFL player last season with two pick-6s, and is the second player in league history to have that, and at least 11 sacks in a season, joining Jason Taylor.

Vikings offseason program continues

Why you should care:

Vikings players are back at TCO Performance Center as the team goes through its offseason workout program. They worked out for the first time in front of media on Tuesday, and we got to see J.J. McCarthy on the field throwing passes for the first time since a torn meniscus last August ended his rookie season.

Vikings continue OTAs and mini camp in the coming weeks. Rookie mini camp will be in the first full week of May.